Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $169.37 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002896 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014624 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008709 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

