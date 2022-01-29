Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.87 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $85.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00250884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00109851 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

