Bitcoin Private Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.87 million and $85.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00250884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00109851 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

