Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Hits $89.40 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $89.40 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $92.08 or 0.00242981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,894.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.03 or 0.00783854 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,964,945 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.