BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops One Day Volume of $809,446.00

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $809,446.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

