BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $362,572.14 and $1,558.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,344,393 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,939 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

