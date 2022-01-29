BitcoinZ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466,197.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $466,197.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00251930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00079404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00110470 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,808,496,137 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

