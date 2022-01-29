BitCore Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $236,103.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06779334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00289197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.80 or 0.00778890 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00066631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00400425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00241161 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

