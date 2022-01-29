Bitgear (GEAR) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Bitgear has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $637,385.78 and $32,366.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,796,579 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

