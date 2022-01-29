Bitgear Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,355.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $539,294.77 and $25,355.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,796,579 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

