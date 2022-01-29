BitGreen Price Reaches $0.0629 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00186479 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00394289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00070642 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

