BitMart Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.74 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $56.77 million and $14.74 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00109054 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BMX is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

