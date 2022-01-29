BitRewards (BIT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $33,932.18 and $49.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

