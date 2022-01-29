BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $49,365.12 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00253876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,062,790 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

