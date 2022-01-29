BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $121,934.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00131798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008883 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006132 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003985 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.