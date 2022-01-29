BitTube Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $858,909.86 and approximately $150.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00403265 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 334,099,531 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars.

