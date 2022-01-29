BitWhite Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $103,840.56 and $24,241.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

