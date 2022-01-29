BlackHat (BLKC) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $724,018.20 and approximately $321,299.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

