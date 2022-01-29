BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 45.4% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

