BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 45.4% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
