BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BME opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,596,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

