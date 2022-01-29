BlackRock Inc. Acquires 11,770 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.45% of Getty Realty worth $205,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Getty Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

