BlackRock Inc. Acquires 244,115 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.17% of Change Healthcare worth $206,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $242,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $288,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHNG opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.