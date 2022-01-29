BlackRock Inc. Acquires 395,116 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.33% of Heartland Financial USA worth $209,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.