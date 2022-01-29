BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.57% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $205,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 319.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

ELF opened at $28.11 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

