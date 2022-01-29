BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.81% of Joint worth $208,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Joint by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Joint by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.16. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

