BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.78% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $204,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

