BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,488 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.00% of MarineMax worth $200,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

