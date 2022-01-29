BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.96% of Stitch Fix worth $215,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

