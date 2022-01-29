BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.29% of Virgin Galactic worth $214,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 549,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,659.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 218,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $9,407,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

