BlackRock Inc. Has $200.86 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Ferrari worth $200,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.99. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

