BlackRock Inc. Has $202.17 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.75% of Tennant worth $202,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tennant by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tennant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tennant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tennant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.