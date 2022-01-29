BlackRock Inc. Has $202.77 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of British American Tobacco worth $202,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

