BlackRock Inc. Has $203.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.22% of Alamo Group worth $203,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $370,355.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,946. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALG opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.54 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.