BlackRock Inc. Has $204.21 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $204,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

