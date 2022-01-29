BlackRock Inc. Has $204.31 Million Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.49% of Marathon Digital worth $204,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of MARA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.