BlackRock Inc. Has $204.44 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,207,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 640,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $204,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $102,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT opened at $7.57 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.