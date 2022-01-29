BlackRock Inc. Has $208.53 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.80% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $208,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 374,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CALM opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -246.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

