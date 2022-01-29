BlackRock Inc. Has $210.49 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.90% of AMC Networks worth $210,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 31.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCX stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

