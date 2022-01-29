BlackRock Inc. Has $213.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $213,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.