BlackRock Inc. Has $213.97 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.66% of Affirm worth $213,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $59.71 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a PE ratio of -19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

