BlackRock Inc. Has $214.11 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,929,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,231,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Hecla Mining worth $214,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56, a PEG ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

