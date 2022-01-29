BlackRock Inc. Has $217.81 Million Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.42% of fuboTV worth $217,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

