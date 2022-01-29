BlackRock Inc. Has $218.72 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.66% of Greenbrier Companies worth $218,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

