BlackRock Inc. Has $219.88 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 298,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.50% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $219,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 42.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSII. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

CSII opened at $17.23 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

