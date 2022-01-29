BlackRock Inc. Has $220.65 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.32% of Axonics worth $220,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Axonics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $44.86 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

