BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.81% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $217,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,845 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

