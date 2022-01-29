BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.53% of Howard Hughes worth $219,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

