BlackRock Inc. Purchases 187,807 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.56% of James River Group worth $204,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

