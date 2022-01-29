BlackRock Inc. Purchases 942,534 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of agilon health worth $220,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $15.33 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 over the last ninety days.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

