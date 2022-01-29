BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.90% of TTM Technologies worth $208,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

